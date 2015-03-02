* Companies mid-project must continue with capex
* Some producers already renegotiating credit terms
* Smallest companies, with few fields, at higher risk
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, March 2 Small and mid-sized independent
oil producers in the British North Sea could face a financing
squeeze this year as banks cut lending linked to the value of
oil reserves, following last year's oil price sell off.
Unlike the oil majors, which can slash headcount and delay
projects, smaller firms tend to be reliant on few fields, and
those that are mid-project have little choice but to continue
with their capital expenditure.
"Where companies have committed to projects when the oil
price was $100-plus and their capital budget was set in advance,
there's not much they can do to defer expenditure," James Hosie,
director, energy research at Barclays Capital, said.
"Retaining access to debt headroom is critical to ensure
they have the flexibility to weather the downturn."
But with oil prices tumbling from over $100 in June 2014 to
around $60 today, banks are likely to reduce the amount
of lending they are willing to make based on the valuation of
reserves at the next round of assessments.
"There is a squeeze happening or going to happen," Brian
Campbell, oil and gas capital projects director at PWC, said.
"If you've got a lot of reserve-based lending and a lot of
debt, and you're already quite drawn on that, you're going to be
in a world of pain," said Christopher Wheaton, manager of the
Allianz Energy fund.
Whilst banks will not necessarily reduce their lending in
line with the fall in the oil price, companies with mature
fields, where the reserve base is declining, could find
themselves with a liquidity issue.
"The banks will make sure they have a big cushion because
they are worried about a field actually delivering and the oil
price risk," Wheaton said. If the bank issues a call for cash,
the company may have to pay back some of its borrowing fairly
quickly, potentially creating problems for those mid-project.
Some producers, such as EnQuest, have already
gained some breathing space.
"The lenders have been quite accommodating - they saw the
risk of a covenant breach ahead and have extended them some
flexibility, which should be sufficient to allow EnQuest to keep
investing in its projects," Hosie said.
EnQuest also hedged about 8 million barrels at prices in the
high $80s per barrel for 2015, and benefits from a long-dated
maturity profile. Its revolving credit facility is due in 2019
and the retail bond and high yield bonds are due in 2022.
HIGHER DEFAULT RISK
But smaller producers focused on fewer fields are at a
higher risk of defaulting on bond payments because a problem at
one of the fields can have a more material impact on cashflow.
Norwegian Energy Company, known as Noreco, which
made a net loss of NOK 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of
2014, is seeking to convert NOK 1.9 billion of its bond debt to
equity, warning that "the present alternative is
bankruptcy".
The company suffered a restriction on production from the
Huntington field, unplanned shutdowns and field maintenance,
meaning it could not service its interest payments.
"For those companies that have pending maturities on bonds,
there will be a more acute pressure on liquidity," Hosie said.
"In the E&P sector, the likelihood of refinancing high yield
debt is very limited right now - investors in that market have
been caught by surprise by the fall in oil prices and a lot of
these bonds are trading at quite distressed levels."
Lenders tend to be more willing to restructure or rephase
debt payments if they can see new production coming on stream.
As a result, it is more crucial that new projects are
completed on time in the current environment, as lenders are
supporting the company based on this production ramping up as
planned.
If delays mean that companies do get into difficulties,
distressed debt and private equity funds are expected to come
calling - although the United States will provide more
opportunities initially, due to the much higher volumes of high
yield bond issuance.
"It's not all doom and gloom - for every pressure point,
some will perceive it as an opportunity," Drew Stevenson, UK
energy deals leader, at PWC said.
(Editing by William Hardy)