LONDON Nov 6 BG Group's Andy Samuel has been named chief executive officer of Britain's new Oil & Gas Authority (OGA), the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Thursday.

The OGA is a new regulator being set up by the government after recommendations by Sir Ian Wood as part of a strategic industry review published earlier this year.

This identified the need for an agency with greater powers to foster collaboration and maximise recovery of oil and gas from the UK North Sea.

Samuel is currently managing director of BG Group's Exploration and Production in Europe. DECC said he would be fully involved in any decisions vital to the establishment of the OGA that are made before he formally takes up the full-time position on Jan. 1 2015.

