* April daily output to average 1.962 mln bpd

* Lower loadings not enough to lift prices

* Q2 demand will slump due to refinery maintenance

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, March 13 North Sea daily oil output tracked by Reuters is set to fall by almost 2 percent in April from March, but traders said this probably would not be enough to support prices as many refineries will be in maintenance.

Output from 12 of the main British and Norwegian crude streams will average 1.962 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from a revised 2 million bpd in March.

But demand for crude feedstock from European and Asian refiners will be hit by seasonal maintenance, and the reduction in supply is not thought sufficient to offset this.

"It does not look like that will be enough to lend support to the complex," one trader said. "Q2 is normally weak - the end-consumer demand is poor - it falls between heating and driving demand."

"Refinery maintenance will dent demand for all grades," another trader said.

The four crude streams that underpin the Brent benchmark - Brent itself, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) will load 940,000 bpd in April, down from a revised 967,800 bpd in March.

March's BFOE total has been swollen by deferrals from February. Forties gained two cargoes, Ekofisk gained one and Oseberg gained one. The small reduction in BFOE loadings in April is not expected to support Brent prices, however.

"In general there will be too much oil, not just because of refinery turnarounds globally but also due to lower demand, especially out of China, which tends to exacerbate this situation," said Abhishek Deshpande, an oil analyst at Natixis in London. "So the fundamentals are pointing towards excess supply at the beginning of Q2, which will drive Brent down."

SEASONAL MAINTENANCE

The refinery maintenance schedule across Europe includes work at Petroineos's Grangemouth, Gunvor's Ingolstadt, OMV's Schwechat, Galp's Sines and Total's Grandpuits.

South Korean refiners such as SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank, which tend to be steady buyers of North Sea crude, are also planning maintenance in the second quarter.

These shutdowns have already had an impact on Asian demand, with no firm VLCC fixtures scheduled for March.

March's barrels were slow to clear due to this drop off in demand and in February Forties differentials tumbled to dated Brent minus 35 cents, a three-month low. They recovered in early March as refiners began to switch to Forties when Russian Urals, a sour crude, firmed.

But this effect is expected to fade once Russian refineries go into maintenance, as Urals exports will rise. Large Azeri and Basra Light programmes for April may also undermine differentials for North Sea crudes.

"All grades have had a good run, and now we wait for the demand to drop off and wipe out the premiums," a trader said.