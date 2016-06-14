By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, June 14
WASHINGTON, June 14 A judge declined to issue a
preliminary injunction stopping a merger between two Chicago
area hospital systems on Tuesday, handing a loss to the Federal
Trade Commission which had sought to stop it on antitrust
grounds.
Judge Jorge Alonso of the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Illinois ruled that the FTC, which enforces
antitrust law, failed to show they could prove to a court that a
merger of Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University
HealthSystem would lead to higher costs for consumers.
"The court finds that plaintiffs have not met their burden
of showing that there is a likelihood that they will succeed on
the merits of their antitrust claims. Therefore, the court
denies plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction," Alonso
wrote in a brief order. His opinion was sealed.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
The loss is the latest in string of bad news for the FTC,
which works with the Justice Department to assess mergers to
ensure they are legal under antitrust law.
Late last year, the agency sued to stop Penn State Hershey
Medical Center's merger with PinnacleHealth System in
Pennsylvania and Cabell Huntington Hospital's acquisition of St.
Mary's Medical Center in West Virginia.
The FTC failed to win a preliminary injunction in
Pennsylvania, and has filed an appeal. The lawsuit to stop the
West Virginia deal was suspended because the state is
considering legislation to make hospital mergers exempt from
federal antitrust law.
That said, the agency won a high-profile fight to stop Sysco
Foods from merging with rival US Foods last year and last month
blocked Staples from merging with Office Depot.
In the Illinois hospital deal, the FTC had said the merged
hospital system, a combination of No. 1 and No. 2 in the area,
would control 55 percent of general acute care inpatient
services.
"The court's ruling is disappointing and we will be
considering our options," said Debbie Feinstein, director of the
FTC's Bureau of Competition.
Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate's president and chief executive,
said he was pleased. "Judge Alonso's decision reaffirmed what we
have wholeheartedly believed since day one - this merger is a
big win for consumers and for health care in our country as the
shift to value takes hold," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)