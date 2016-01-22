BRIEF-U.S. FDA says issued a warning letter to Abbott Laboratories
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility
Jan 22 Hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC on Friday urged NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to recombine with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp and said NorthStar Asset was "substantially undervalued."
"An NSAM/NRF recombination appears to us to be the right thing to do and the right time to do it for all NRF and NSAM shareholders," said Jonathan Litt, the founder and chief investment officer of Land and Buildings, in a letter to NorthStar Asset's Executive Chairman David Hamamoto. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility
MOSCOW, April 13 A strong rouble is deflating Russian oil producers' and government hopes for a revenue boost from a global deal to curb output that was designed to lift prices and reduce inventories.