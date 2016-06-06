June 6 Activist investor Jonathan Litt opposed
NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc's merger with
Colony Capital Inc, saying the deal did not provide
fair value to shareholders and called for a special shareholder
meeting.
Litt's Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it
was disappointed with the amount being paid to NorthStar Asset
shareholders in relation with the merger and believes that a
valuation closer to $20 per share would have been appropriate.
NorthStar Asset, REIT NorthStar Realty Finance Corp
and private equity firm Colony Capital agreed on Friday to an
all-stock merger that would create a company with $58 billion of
assets under management.
NorthStar Asset said in January that Land and Buildings had
acquired less than 1 percent of its shares.
