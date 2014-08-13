BRIEF-Grivalia Properties pays dividend of 0.18258 euro per share for FY 2016
* Says will pay dividend of 0.18258 euro ($0.1973) per share for FY 2016
Aug 13 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 33.1 percent y/y at 238 million yuan(38.68 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l29J6N
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1531 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 22 British-based banks would be foolhardy to expect to retain access to European Union markets in return for sticking closely to the bloc's rules after Brexit, a senior banking official said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO, March 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chilean unit will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said on Wednesday, a significant outlay at a time of slow economic growth.