SINGAPORE Aug 7 Northstar Group, a private
equity firm owned by Indonesian investor Patrick Walujo, has led
a management buyout of Singapore's biggest property broker, ERA
Real Estate, its second major deal in Singapore in less than a
year and a sign of growing interest in the city's real estate
market.
Singapore, one of Asia's major financial centres, is a
popular destination for the world's wealthy due to its minimal
taxes, low crime rate and cosmopolitan environment. Private
equity firms remain keen on the market despite government
efforts to cool private home prices that have risen more than 60
percent since mid-2009, largely due to low interest rates.
The Northstar-led group is paying around S$130 million ($103
million) to purchase ERA from Hersing Corp, a source familiar
with the deal told Reuters. Northstar did not disclose the
price.
Northstar, in which U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management
LP has a minority stake, was competing against several
private equity bidders including Blackstone Group LP and
Affinity Equity Partners, sources told Reuters.
Blackstone and Affinity officials were not immediately
available to comment. ERA is the market leader in the real
estate broking business in Singapore with more than 5,100 sales
agents, a statement said.
Jack Chua, who has been with Hersing group for more than two
decades, is leading the group of senior ERA executives in the
buyout that are co-investing with Northstar in the ERA business.
Northstar, which manages $1.2 billion and is headquartered
in Singapore, is also in the process of acquiring the Asia
Pacific Master Franchise of ERA covering 18 countries in the
region, it said.
Macquarie advised the seller, Hersing Corp, which
controls ERA. Hersing itself was taken private last year.
Northstar, founded by former Goldman Sachs's banker Walujo,
last year bought a majority stake in Singapore-listed Nera
Telecommunications Ltd and has offered to buy the
entire company for around $146 million.