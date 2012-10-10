(Corrects amount of issue)

Oct 10 NorthStar Student Loan Trust will issue $674.6 million of student loan class A asset-backed notes, possibly in the week starting Oct. 15, a market source said on Wednesday.

The notes, series 2012-1, will be part of an issue for $686.6 million which will include Class A and Class B notes. The notes will be mainly secured by the student loans and other assets.

The Class A notes will receive monthly distribution of interest and principal, according to the preliminary official statement. The yield would be one-month Libor plus spread.