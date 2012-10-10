GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
(Corrects amount of issue)
Oct 10 NorthStar Student Loan Trust will issue $674.6 million of student loan class A asset-backed notes, possibly in the week starting Oct. 15, a market source said on Wednesday.
The notes, series 2012-1, will be part of an issue for $686.6 million which will include Class A and Class B notes. The notes will be mainly secured by the student loans and other assets.
The Class A notes will receive monthly distribution of interest and principal, according to the preliminary official statement. The yield would be one-month Libor plus spread. (Reporting by Reuters muni team; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he has no plan now to raise the central bank's bond yield targets as inflation was still distant from its 2 percent target.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.