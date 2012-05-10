May 10 The North Texas Tollway Authority is planning to sell $351.3 million of system revenue refunding bonds during the week of May 14, said a market source on Thursday.

The deal includes three series of first tier current interest bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The bonds will be priced on either May 16 or May 17, the source added.

Barclays is the lead manager on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)