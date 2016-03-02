BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics initiates formal regulatory engagement for U.S. market
* Cynata expects to receive FDA's written advice arising from pre-ind meeting by July 2017.
March 2 Mortgage manager Northview Group appointed Abi Greenhalgh as national account manager, working across its lending businesses.
Greenhalgh will handle Northview's Kensington and New Street units, working out of its newly opened Maidenhead hub in the United Kingdom.
Greenhalgh most recently spent seven years as a national accounts manager at Lloyds Banking Group.
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.