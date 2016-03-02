March 2 Mortgage manager Northview Group appointed Abi Greenhalgh as national account manager, working across its lending businesses.

Greenhalgh will handle Northview's Kensington and New Street units, working out of its newly opened Maidenhead hub in the United Kingdom.

Greenhalgh most recently spent seven years as a national accounts manager at Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)