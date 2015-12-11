(Adds detail of Alaska storm)
Dec 11 A band of powerful storms that hit the
Pacific Northwest of the United States this week was expected to
ease on Friday, though more wet weather was on the way and
officials warned of renewed mudslides and flooding following the
record rainfall.
Periods of heavy rain and fierce winds are forecast to
stretch across Washington state, Oregon and Northern California
and warnings of coastal and river flooding in Washington
extended into Friday, the National Weather Service said.
In addition to more rain, strong winds and mountain snow
were expected across the Cascades, Sierra and northern Rockies.
In Oregon, where two women died in storm-related accidents,
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for 13
counties.
"Heavy rains and wind have required the evacuation of
residences, and mudslides and high water have severely damaged
or blocked major roadways in these areas of the state," she said
in a statement.
This week's unusually powerful storms broke at least five
weather records for the Seattle area, including the wettest
first nine days in December, forced the closure of a major
interstate highway and swamped dozens of streets and bridges.
The storm felled trees, knocked out power to thousands of
customers, and sent streams and rivers overflowing their banks.
Crews made progress on Thursday night clearing debris from
roadways in Washington, officials said. Two northbound lanes of
Interstate 5, which connects Seattle to Portland, had been
re-opened to traffic by Friday after closing due to a mudslide.
Emergency management officials in both Washington and Oregon
have warned of more mudslides after days of ground saturation.
In Oregon, a 60-year-old Portland woman died in bed this
week when a tree fell on her house and another woman drowned
when her car became submerged in the state's north, officials
said.
In a rare event for the Pacific Northwest, the National
Weather Service on Thursday said it had received reports of a
moderate-strength tornado in Battle Ground, Washington.
NWS forecasters have also warned Alaskans about a powerful
encroaching storm that could bring hurricane-force winds to the
Aleutian Islands over the weekend. AccuWeather said that system
could become "the strongest on record" for the region.
Meteorologists say the El Nino weather phenomenon, which can
trigger above-average precipitation on the West Coast, is
expected to remain strong through this winter.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and James Dalgleish)