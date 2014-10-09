Oct 9 Norvestia Oyj :

* Says Norvestia sells part of its stake in Miltton Group back to the company

* Says in connection with deal Norvestia's holding in Miltton decreases from 46.5 pct to about 25 pct

* Norvestia bought half of Miltton in 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)