BRIEF-Property firm China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
Feb 3 Norvestia Oyj :
* Q4 operating profit 439,000 euros ($497,519) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 trading gains and losses 1.0 mln euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euro per share for 2014
* FY 2014 trading gains and losses 6.6 million euros versus 18.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 4.7 million euros versus 16.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity giant EQT, the company said on Monday.