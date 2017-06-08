OSLO, June 8 An offshore drilling rig hired by
Norwegian oil and gas producer Aker BP is getting
all its power from electricity produced onshore, the firm said
on Thursday, in a move that cuts carbon emissions and could be a
world first.
The Maersk Invincible rig, which is operating at the Valhall
field in the North Sea, is connected with a 500-metre long cable
to the field's Valhall platform which is in turn powered by a
294-kilometre long subsea cable linked to Norway's shore.
"To our knowledge, this is the first one," said a company
spokesman, citing data provided by the rig's owner, Denmark's
Maersk, and other sources.
Some oil and gas platforms off Norway already receive some
power from land, such as Statoil's Troll A gas platform
and Aker BP's Valhall. Statoil's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield
under development will also be powered from land.
But this is the first drilling rig to get all its power from
land, rather than from gas turbines on board the rig.
Aker BP calculations show the Maersk Invincible, which will
drill for oil and gas at the field, will reduce its annual
carbon dioxide emissions by 15,200 tonnes and emissions of
nitrogen oxide, another greenhouse gas, by 168 tonnes.
Electricity in Norway is 100 percent produced from
renewables, mostly hydropower.
Aker BP has received 42 million crowns ($4.95 million) from
a Norwegian fund to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide. The
spokesman declined to comment on the total cost of the project.
Maersk Invincible, a rig built in 2016 and able to drill in
depths of up to 12,000 metres, is expected to plug a total of 18
wells in Valhall over the coming years.
