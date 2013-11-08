OSLO Nov 8 Norway is in final negotiations with
AugustaWestland, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica
, to buy 16 search-and-rescue helicopters for use from
2017, the country's justice and public security ministry said on
Friday.
The other bidders were Franco-German group Eurocopter, a
unit of EADS, European defence group NHIndustries and
Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp, the
ministry said.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. The Norwegian
government will have an option to buy a further six helicopters.
New aircraft are to replace the existing fleet of Sea King
helicopters by 2020.