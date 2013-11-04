BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Bank includes DNB, Norwegian branch of Nordea
* Big banks already asked to hold extra capital
OSLO Nov 4 Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra regulation as they are crucial to the country's financial stability, the financial regulator said on Monday.
Norway is considering imposing a slew of new regulations on its banks to strengthen the financial system, on top of a previously announced plan to require banks of systemic importance to hold additional capital.
The banks named on Monday are: DNB, Norway's largest bank, the Norwegian branch of Sweden's Nordea, and six banks belonging to savings bank Sparebank.
These are SpareBank 1 Northern Norway, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest , Sparebanken South and Sparebanken Pluss . The last two are soon to be merged.
"(We) recommend that these institutions be seen as systemically important at the national level and have special requirements imposed in addition to a capital buffer of two percent," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.
The financial regulator submitted its proposal to the finance ministry, which will decide on the new regulations. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.