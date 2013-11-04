* Bank includes DNB, Norwegian branch of Nordea

* Big banks already asked to hold extra capital

OSLO Nov 4 Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra regulation as they are crucial to the country's financial stability, the financial regulator said on Monday.

Norway is considering imposing a slew of new regulations on its banks to strengthen the financial system, on top of a previously announced plan to require banks of systemic importance to hold additional capital.

The banks named on Monday are: DNB, Norway's largest bank, the Norwegian branch of Sweden's Nordea, and six banks belonging to savings bank Sparebank.

These are SpareBank 1 Northern Norway, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest , Sparebanken South and Sparebanken Pluss . The last two are soon to be merged.

"(We) recommend that these institutions be seen as systemically important at the national level and have special requirements imposed in addition to a capital buffer of two percent," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The financial regulator submitted its proposal to the finance ministry, which will decide on the new regulations. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)