* Buffer set at 1 pct, in line with forecasts
* Buffer delayed to give banks more time
* Central bank wanted buffer 6 months earlier
By Camilla Knudsen and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Dec 12 Norway showed some leniency towards
its banks when it delayed an increase in capital buffers on
Thursday, hoping to relieve a sector already under pressure from
falling house prices and earlier buffer increases.
Norway, one of Europe's healthiest economies, will require
banks to build a capital buffer worth 1 percent of their
risk-weighted assets, on top of requirements set by the Basel
III accord, less than some had expected. The new requirement
will take affect in mid-2015, six months later than recommended
by the central bank.
"I think the sector just needs a little extra time to
adjust," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said, adding the buffer
should give banks no cause for raising mortgage rates.
"We consider Norwegian bank capital levels pretty good ...
but there are signs of financial imbalances in the Norwegian
economy," she said.
Norway's banks are well-capitalised and escaped the global
financial crisis relatively unharmed, but policymakers have
implemented some of the toughest banking regulations in Europe,
hoping to avoid a repeat of the country's banking collapse in
the early 1990s.
Still, the new rule should come as a slight relief for
banks, analysts said.
"The level is a bit lower than expected and the banks get an
extra half year to build capital, so it's clearly positive for
the sector," Christian Berner, a bank sector analyst at
brokerage Fondsfinans said. "The regulatory framework is now is
place, so you also remove a factor of uncertainty."
In the long term the delay is largely symbolic, aimed at
meeting the new government's pledge of being mindful of rising
borrowing costs. The central bank said there would be no major
policy implications.
DNB, the country's biggest bank, said the move in
isolation will require it to build 10 billion Norwegian crowns
in additional capital. It still sees a need to build between 40
billion and 60 billion crowns in capital by 2016.
"As we said in October, we will do this organically, through
lower costs, lower dividend yield, more efficient use of capital
and maintaining a required level of earnings," DNB Chief
Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess said.
The buffer is generally expected to move between zero and
2.5 percent. Increases should usually take effect 12 months
after the announcement while cuts will be immediate. The buffer
is expected to be imposed during relatively prosperous periods
and reduced during difficult periods.
Although Norway's economic growth is expected to halve this
year, policymakers are keen on the extra buffer, as Norwegian
households are among the most indebted in Europe. Critics say
that measures already in place have been effective and house
prices, considered by the IMF to be 40 percent overvalued, are
already falling.
The price falls, which could reach 10 to 20 percent before
levelling out, dragged consumer confidence to a two-year low in
the fourth quarter and the confederation of enterprises, the
NHO, said the tough bank rules are the biggest reason growth is
falling so quickly.
