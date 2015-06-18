OSLO, June 18 Norway will increase the
counter-cyclical buffer it imposes on banks to 1.5 percent from
mid-2016 on the advice of the central bank, the finance ministry
said on Thursday.
"The Ministry has put emphasis on Norwegian households' debt
burden," the ministry said about the reasons for the increase.
"Norwegian banks are profitable, well capitalised compared to
banks in other countries, and have a good ability to meet
upcoming capital requirements."
"Norges Bank assessed that the continued rise in household
debt indicates that financial imbalances in the household sector
are increasing, while new requirements on banks' residential
mortgage lending practises and a slowdown in the Norwegian
economy may contribute somewhat to dampen household debt
growth," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Niklas Pollard)