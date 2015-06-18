OSLO, June 18 Norway will increase the counter-cyclical buffer it imposes on banks to 1.5 percent from mid-2016 on the advice of the central bank, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"The Ministry has put emphasis on Norwegian households' debt burden," the ministry said about the reasons for the increase. "Norwegian banks are profitable, well capitalised compared to banks in other countries, and have a good ability to meet upcoming capital requirements."

"Norges Bank assessed that the continued rise in household debt indicates that financial imbalances in the household sector are increasing, while new requirements on banks' residential mortgage lending practises and a slowdown in the Norwegian economy may contribute somewhat to dampen household debt growth," the ministry said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Niklas Pollard)