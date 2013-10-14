BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce FY recurring net profit up 16.2 pct at 24.1 million euros
* FY recurring net profit 24.1 million euros ($25.46 million)versus 20.7 million euros year ago
(Repeats with no changes)
By Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik
OSLO Oct 13 Norway's banks will have to assume bigger lending losses on residential mortgages from next year, the finance ministry ruled on Sunday, in a move that could force banks to increase capital buffers even further.
From January 1, banks will have to use a Loss Given Default (LGD) rate of 20 percent instead of the current 10 percent in their calculations on mortgages, and maintain capital buffers accordingly, the ministry said in a statement.
Norway escaped the global financial crisis relatively unharmed thanks to massive oil wealth, but regulators have imposed strict capital rules on banks and more measures are planned, eating into profits and making banking more expensive.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the world and the IMF estimates that house prices are 40 percent overvalued, raising the prospect of dramatic property price falls during periods of turbulence.
The financial markets regulator is also examining the internal modelling used by banks and expects that risk weights, the assumed risk on mortgages, will be raised, the ministry added.
"This is the strictest of the four options they originally said they considered," said Jan Erik Faane, a spokesman for Finance Norway, an industry lobby group.
"Coming on top of the raised core capital demands and the recently introduced counter-cyclical buffers, this means Norway is moving faster and raising demands higher than the EU.
"Banks must build even more equity, which means either reduced lending, raising money from the owners or earning more money though cost cuts" Faane said.
The ministry said that for the top banks the actual change will be limited because Basel I capital rules already require elevated capital levels. The big change would be for foreign banks operating through branches.
Norway's regulators have already increased minimum capital requirements and will ask banks from next year to build a so-called counter-cyclical buffer, built up during periods of market prosperity.
Banks have already been forced to increase mortgage rates sharply this year, despite steady central bank rates, and house prices are now stagnating.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea, Handelsbanken and Danske Bank. (Editing by Andrew Roche)
* FY recurring net profit 24.1 million euros ($25.46 million)versus 20.7 million euros year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 08 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司发布报告表示台湾家庭负债偏高，且偿债负担上升，可能阻碍经济成长并限制银行业改善财务体质。但对整体金融稳定性所带来的风险将因充足的家庭部门资产 与良好的担保品而有所抵减。 惠誉预期家庭负债将在2017年至2018年微幅增加至国内生产毛额(GDP)的84%，延续由2010年至2016年家庭负债的显着累积，主因银行快速发展其消金业务方 面对个人及中小企业主的周转金放款。目前台湾的家庭借款/GDP在亚太地区国家中属较高者。 家庭借款主要流向房地产投资与近期增加至财富管理产品等领域，这些用途并不一定对GDP成长有直接贡献。此外，惠誉预期，尽管在一个货币政策宽松的环境，上升的债务偿还压 力将限缩消费支出。惠誉预估，家庭部门应还本付息金额已占可支配所得的46%，上升的其中一大部分原因为借款期限较短的周转金贷款比重提高所致。惠誉认为GDP成长将持续 低迷，2017年预估成长1.7%，2
LONDON, March 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets