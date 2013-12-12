OSLO Dec 12 Norway's Finance Ministry will announce its decision on a counteryclical buffer on Thursday at 1500 GMT, it said in a statement.

The countercyclical capital buffer is one of several elements of the new capital adequacy regulation for banks and it will normally be between 0 and 2.5 percent of banks' risk-weighted assets.

The central bank made its recommendation to the ministry last week and the ministry will make the final decision.

(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)