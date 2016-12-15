OSLO Dec 15 Norwegian banks are well positioned to handle a higher capital buffer requirement, the central bank's head of financial stability, Torbjoern Haegeland, said on Thursday.

Norway's finance ministry announced in a statement earlier on Thursday that it would increase the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent, following the advice of the central bank. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)