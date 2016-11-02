OSLO Nov 2 The sharp rise in Norway's house
prices is making the country's banking system more vulnerable to
setbacks, the country's central bank said in its annual
financial stability report on Wednesday.
"Banks' capital ratios have doubled since the financial
crisis and liquidity has improved. At the same time, some
aspects of the Norwegian economy make the financial system
vulnerable. This primarily relates to high property price
inflation combined with high household indebtedness," Norges
Bank said.
"High house price inflation could lead to increased
household borrowing. This could make households as a whole more
vulnerable and increase the risk of a sharp decline in demand
and higher bank losses further ahead," it added.
While the sharp fall in oil prices since 2014 has hurt the
country's oil and gas industry, banks remain resilient, Norges
Bank said.
"The banking sector's profitability remains firm despite
higher losses. The losses are primarily associated with loans to
oil-related industries. The calculations in this report show
that banks can absorb substantial losses on oil exposures
without a fall in their capital ratios," it added.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)