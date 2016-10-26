(Adds comments, quotes)
OSLO Oct 26 Norway's two largest banks and
other members of the financial industry may have illegally
blocked a Swedish company from establishing an online payment
system, the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) said on Wednesday.
The competition watchdog has opened proceedings against DNB
, Nordea, lobby group Finance Norway and
payments facilitator BankID, as well as Bits, a related
organisation to Finance Norway, it said in a statement.
ESA said it received a complaint last year from Sweden's
Trustly regarding the alleged blocking of its ability to provide
its service in Norway.
"ESA will investigate whether these members of the Norwegian
banking community engaged in agreements, decisions or concerted
practices aimed at blocking a new market entrant from providing
a new e-payments service in Norway," it said.
"The decision to open proceedings does not signify that ESA
has made a finding of an infringement or prejudge in any way the
outcome of the investigation. It only means that ESA will
proceed with an in-depth investigation."
Trustly helps customers make instant online payments direct
from their bank accounts and is challenging banks and credit
card firms in Europe.
DNB, Norway's biggest bank, said in a statement it had
blocked a solution made by Trustly to prevent the Swedish firm
from obtaining access to customers' confidential payment log-in
details.
"We look forward to illuminate this case and our
considerations, in a dialogue with ESA. We will of course assist
ESA with all the documentation they need from our side," it
said.
Lobby group Finance Norway and BankID, which helps
facilitate payments on behalf of most Norwegian banks, said they
had for some time discussed with ESA how to give access to
outside firms, and denied any wrongdoing in the Trustly case.
Nordea said in a statement that it would continue to
cooperate with ESA.
