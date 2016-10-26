OSLO Oct 26 Two top banks and other members of
Norway's financial industry may have illegally blocked a company
from establishing a payment solution, the EFTA Surveillance
Authority (ESA) competition watchdog said in a statement on
Wednesday.
ESA has opened proceedings against DNB, Nordea
, lobby group Finance Norway and payments provider
BankID. Bits, a related organisation to Finance Norway, will
also be investigated, it added.
ESA said it last year received a complaint from Sweden's
Trustly regarding the alleged blocking of its ability to provide
its service in Norway.
Trustly helps customers make instant online payments direct
from their bank accounts and is challenging banks and credit
card firms in Europe.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)