OSLO Oct 26 Two top banks and other members of Norway's financial industry may have illegally blocked a company from establishing a payment solution, the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) competition watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

ESA has opened proceedings against DNB, Nordea , lobby group Finance Norway and payments provider BankID. Bits, a related organisation to Finance Norway, will also be investigated, it added.

ESA said it last year received a complaint from Sweden's Trustly regarding the alleged blocking of its ability to provide its service in Norway.

Trustly helps customers make instant online payments direct from their bank accounts and is challenging banks and credit card firms in Europe. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)