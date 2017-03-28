OSLO, March 28 Norway's Financial Supervisory
Authority (FSA) proposed regulations on Tuesday to limit the
amount of credit card debt and other high-interest loans that
banks can grant to individuals, the regulator said in a
statement.
** These forms of consumer debt grew by 15 percent in 2016
** The rules compliment recent changes in regulations
intended to limit the rise of Norwegian mortgage debt
** The FSA proposal would cap overall loans, including
consumer loans and mortgage debt, at five times the gross annual
income of the borrower
** The guidelines will apply to Norwegian banks as well as
to units of foreign banks operating in Norway
** The proposal will now be sent for a round of
consultations, with an April 19 deadline, the FSA added
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)