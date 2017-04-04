OSLO, April 4 Norway will impose new limitations
on the marketing of credit cards and other high-interest loans
to better protect consumers, the government said in a statement
on Tuesday.
** The new rules will restrict the most aggressive forms of
marketing but fall short of proposals by some consumer advocates
to ban the marketing altogether.
** Other measures by the government will include a
centralised debt register that allows banks to assess an
individual's overall debts, and will also make it mandatory for
lenders to better inform borrowers of the size of their debt.
** High-interest consumer debts grew by 15 percent in 2016,
according to Norway's banking industry regulator, which has
proposed caps on household borrowing.
