By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Nov 29 Norway's banks are well
capitalised and continue to report solid earnings, but European
turmoil, high household debt and rising funding costs have
increased risks for the sector, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
Banks are expected to post healthy capital levels this year
but the sector, particularly top lenders, need to boost their
core Tier 1 levels and their share of long-term funding to
improve their resilience, the bank said in its biannual
financial stability report.
"Norwegian banks have posted solid earnings, but they are
also being affected by the turbulence," Governor Oeystein Olsen
said in a statement.
Despite the recent market turmoil, the central bank expects
non-performing loan rates at 1.8 percent in 2011, unchanged on
2010 and in line with the average of the 1994-2009 period.
Camilla Viland, an analyst with DNB, the nation's top bank,
said Norway's economy was solid but the central bank was right
to point out risk areas.
"Even though Norwegian banks are well capitalised and have
little exposure to the most vulnerable European banks, the
Norwegian economy and Norwegian banks are not totally sheltered
to what is going around us," she said.
The sector is expected to record a healthy Tier 1 capital
ratio of 10 percent by end-2011 before a rise to 10.25 percent
in 2012, the bank added.
HOUSEHOLDS A RISK
Olsen warned that the domestic banking sector's reliance on
external funding may also pose a challenge in the short-term
while rising household debt levels pose potential long-term
risks to the entire economy.
"Owing to high household debt and rising house prices, there
is a risk of instability in the Norwegian economy further
ahead," the bank said, warning that if interest rates rise or
growth slows, household behaviour could quickly shift.
Norway's households are among the most indebted in the world
with a debt to income ratio at around 200 percent.
Still, households are among the best borrowers, with the
central bank expecting problem loans at just 1 percent of the
portfolio in 2011, falling to 0.75 percent in 2012.
But household debt is rising faster than disposable income,
and floating-rate mortgages dominate the market so households
are especially sensitive to changes in interest rates.
That makes the central bank's job even tougher as rates set
too low could quickly fuel a housing bubble while rates set too
high could choke the economy and drive up an already strong
currency.
Indeed, ratings agency Fitch warned this month that it saw a
greater risk of rates staying too low for long, causing house
prices to rise further and domestic demand to overheat.
Home prices have risen by over 8 percent a year on average
since 1994 and Norges Bank predicted a 9 precent increase for
2012.
DNB, the country's largest bank, says there are no signs the
housing market was cooling down as turnover has reached record
high levels and house price growth is brisk.
But the OECD on Monday said the central bank should keep its
policy rate unchanged through 2012 and address with regulatory
means the asset market imbalances caused by high house prices
and high debt.
