* Norway has had a lucky streak - central bank
* Swedish proposal on mortgages modest
(Adds detail, Swedish minister, analyst)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Nov 27 Norwegian banks, among the most
solid lenders in Europe, should be forced to hold more capital
to reflect risks in mortgage lending and lasting economic
turbulence, the central bank said.
Banks, led by state-controlled DNB, have shifted
their lending towards mortgages, increasing systemic risk as
household debt is already high and with real estate prices
buoyed by an oil sector boom, Norges Bank said on Tuesday.
"Norway has had a lucky streak, particular because of oil
prices ... but this may not last," Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad
said at a news conference after the central bank published its
semi-annual report on financial stability.
Mortgages may now be more risky than regulators think and
the government should impose higher capital rules, he said.
Norway has been Europe's economic star this year as its
economy expands by over 3 percent, even as the euro zone
contracts. Per capita GDP is above $100,000.
Regulators in neighbouring Sweden had said on Monday banks
there needed to more than double their capital buffers against
mortgage lending risk and they may have to constrain lending
growth.
"In the coming five to 10 years, bank regulations are going
to get tougher. The banks need more capital and better capital,"
Swedish finance minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday.
Qvigstad said while actual numerical proposals were up to
the regulators, rules along the Swedish plan would mean an
overall capital adequacy ratio around 18 percent, compared with
the current 13.8 percent level.
He said the Swedish proposal for a 15 percent risk-weight
floor for mortgages was modest and talks should start around
35-40 percent.
While Norway breezed through the financial crisis helped by
massive reserves built with the help of oil income, authorities
like to point out that only 20 years ago the bank sector nearly
collapsed and the government had to bail out top lenders.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in Europe
with a debt-to-income ratio of around 200 percent, more than
twice of that in Germany and a third more than the peak in the
United States before its housing market crashed.
Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky
than corporate lending, so a shift toward mortgages allowed
banks to boost their liquidity levels even while not actually
holding more capital.
"Norges Bank is particularly worried about the skew where
younger households have higher loan-to-value ratios and higher
debt in relation to their disposable income," SEB analyst Erica
Blomgren said.
"Should house prices decline, we believe actual loan losses
on banks will be limited in relation to lending while the impact
on growth from lower consumption would be more significant."
High immigration, subdued home construction and rapid wage
growth have all helped fuel a housing boom. Institutions from
the IMF to the OECD have all said Norway may face a housing
bubble.
To boost capital, top lenders, who include Danske Bank
, Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB
and Swedbank, should continue to show
restraint on dividends, Qvigstad said.
