By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Nov 27 Norwegian banks, among the most solid lenders in Europe, should be forced to hold more capital to reflect risks in mortgage lending and lasting economic turbulence, the central bank said.

Banks, led by state-controlled DNB, have shifted their lending towards mortgages, increasing systemic risk as household debt is already high and with real estate prices buoyed by an oil sector boom, Norges Bank said on Tuesday.

"Norway has had a lucky streak, particular because of oil prices ... but this may not last," Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad said at a news conference after the central bank published its semi-annual report on financial stability.

Mortgages may now be more risky than regulators think and the government should impose higher capital rules, he said.

Norway has been Europe's economic star this year as its economy expands by over 3 percent, even as the euro zone contracts. Per capita GDP is above $100,000.

Regulators in neighbouring Sweden had said on Monday banks there needed to more than double their capital buffers against mortgage lending risk and they may have to constrain lending growth.

"In the coming five to 10 years, bank regulations are going to get tougher. The banks need more capital and better capital," Swedish finance minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday.

Qvigstad said while actual numerical proposals were up to the regulators, rules along the Swedish plan would mean an overall capital adequacy ratio around 18 percent, compared with the current 13.8 percent level.

He said the Swedish proposal for a 15 percent risk-weight floor for mortgages was modest and talks should start around 35-40 percent.

While Norway breezed through the financial crisis helped by massive reserves built with the help of oil income, authorities like to point out that only 20 years ago the bank sector nearly collapsed and the government had to bail out top lenders.

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in Europe with a debt-to-income ratio of around 200 percent, more than twice of that in Germany and a third more than the peak in the United States before its housing market crashed.

Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky than corporate lending, so a shift toward mortgages allowed banks to boost their liquidity levels even while not actually holding more capital.

"Norges Bank is particularly worried about the skew where younger households have higher loan-to-value ratios and higher debt in relation to their disposable income," SEB analyst Erica Blomgren said.

"Should house prices decline, we believe actual loan losses on banks will be limited in relation to lending while the impact on growth from lower consumption would be more significant."

High immigration, subdued home construction and rapid wage growth have all helped fuel a housing boom. Institutions from the IMF to the OECD have all said Norway may face a housing bubble.

To boost capital, top lenders, who include Danske Bank , Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank, should continue to show restraint on dividends, Qvigstad said. (Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty and Camilla Knudsen in Oslo, and Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley in Stockholm; Editing by Erica Billingham and Dan Lalor)