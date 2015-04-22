(Adds detail, background)

OSLO, April 22 Norway's banks need to retain the bulk of their earnings as the risk of financial instability is increasing and the rapid rise in household debt may be unsustainable, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The prospects of a longer period of low interest rates and ample access to credit could lead to continued high growth in house prices and residential mortgage debt but this would not be sustainable, increasing systemic risk, the regulator said.

"Developments in the housing and credit markets have increased the risk of financial instability," Morten Baltzersen, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said.

"This underscores how important it is for banks to continue to improve their financial position by retaining the bulk of their net profit."

DNB, Norway's biggest bank, has said it aims to return to a 50 percent payout ratio by 2016 or 2017 after years of holding back earnings to meet Norway's capital requirements. It will pay out 30 percent of its 2014 earnings as dividend this year.

Norway has one of the highest levels of household debt in the world at around 200 percent of disposable income.

Baltzersen said that the drop in oil prices has had little impact on output and employment but a lasting fall could have a major negative impact on the economy.

"There is considerable uncertainty tied to developments ahead, and particularly for the oil price and the wider effect this has for the economy," he told a news conference.

High household debt, and rapid increases in house prices, prompted the central bank to surprise by not cutting interest rates at its last policy meeting, in March.

The FSA proposed in March new tighter regulations for the country's banks -- which are heavily exposed to the oil and gas industry -- in a bid to cool the housing market. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Susan Fenton)