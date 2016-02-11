OSLO Feb 11 The ongoing turmoil in global
financial markets will have a negative impact on the Norwegian
economy, the country's financial services regulator said on
Thursday, while adding that banks were well positioned to handle
the situation.
"Renewed unrest in international financial markets will also
hit Norwegian markets, like it did in the autumn of 2008,"
Director General Morten Baltzersen of the Financial Supervisory
Authority of Norway (FSA) said in a written comment to Reuters.
"Norwegian banks depend to a significant extent on financing
from international markets, and the Norwegian economy will be
impacted by international unrest," he added.
The FSA has imposed significant extra capital demands on
banks in the years since 2008, and has placed a heavy emphasis
on ensuring they have sufficient liquidity in the event of a
potential crunch in funding markets.
"Norwegian banks have a good starting point for handling
renewed unrest. Earnings are good, loan losses are low and the
extent of non-performing loans is small," Baltzersen said.
"In recent years, banks have improved their solidity and
liquidity, enabling them to better handle market unrest and
setbacks in the economy."
Norway's top bank, DNB, recently announced rising
earnings and a bigger than expected increase to its dividend. On
Thursday the bank's shares traded 7.0 percent lower at 1450 GMT,
while European banks on average fell by 5.3 percent
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)