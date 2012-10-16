OSLO Oct 16 Norway's banks are sound and profitable but need to further strengthen the their financial position, the country's financial sector regulator said on Tuesday.

"The uncertainty in the economy and markets and increased requirements from authorities and markets call for further strengthening of banks' financial positions," Morten Baltzersen, the regulator's chief said in a statement.

"It is important that banks exploit their good performances to build up reserves so that they are well positioned to meet increased losses in bad times," Baltzersen added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)