OSLO Nov 27 Norwegian banks should hold more
capital and the government should impose supplemental capital
requirements on the country's largest banks, the central bank
proposed on Tuesday.
Banks are shifting their lending to residential mortgages,
presenting a systemic risk for the entire sector and regulators
should impose additional capital requirements for lending to
this sector, Norges Bank said in its semi-annual report on
financial stability.
In addition, capital distribution for 2012 should primarily
be used to boost equity capital, the bank said, repeating its
earlier message that dividends should be held down while banks
build up capital.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea and
Danske Bank.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)