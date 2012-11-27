OSLO Nov 27 Norwegian banks should hold more capital and the government should impose supplemental capital requirements on the country's largest banks, the central bank proposed on Tuesday.

Banks are shifting their lending to residential mortgages, presenting a systemic risk for the entire sector and regulators should impose additional capital requirements for lending to this sector, Norges Bank said in its semi-annual report on financial stability.

In addition, capital distribution for 2012 should primarily be used to boost equity capital, the bank said, repeating its earlier message that dividends should be held down while banks build up capital.

Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)