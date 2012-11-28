OSLO Nov 28 Talks in Norway about the future risk weight for mortgages should start at around 35-40 percent but the eventual level could be lower, Amund Holmsen, the executive director of the central bank's financial stability department said on Wednesday.

Shares in DNB, the country's biggest bank fell 5.5 percent on Wednesday after the central bank said that risk weights must rise and a Swedish proposal for a 15 percent level was too low. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)