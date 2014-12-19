OSLO Dec 19 Norway will keep the
countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged
at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central
bank's recommendation, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
"The Ministry has among other things put emphasis on
increased uncertainty about future economic development," it
said in a statement.
"Housing prices are rising at the same time as there are
signs of a slowdown in the Norwegian economy, particularly as a
result of the fall in oil prices."
However, the Financial Supervisory Authority, which also
advises the ministry, told the government it should raise the
buffer to 1.5 percent from end of next year.
The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to
accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top buffers
required by international authorities.
