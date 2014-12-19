OSLO Dec 19 Norway will keep the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central bank's recommendation, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry has among other things put emphasis on increased uncertainty about future economic development," it said in a statement.

"Housing prices are rising at the same time as there are signs of a slowdown in the Norwegian economy, particularly as a result of the fall in oil prices."

However, the Financial Supervisory Authority, which also advises the ministry, told the government it should raise the buffer to 1.5 percent from end of next year.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top buffers required by international authorities.

