OSLO, March 27 Norway will keep the
countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged
at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central
bank's recommendation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement
on Friday.
"The ministry has among other things put emphasis on
prospects of a weakening Norwegian economy," it said, adding
that strong growth in housing prices, on the other hand, could
increase the household debt level and lead to higher buffer
requirements in the future.
However, the Financial Supervisory Authority, which also
advises the ministry, recommends raising the countercyclical
buffer level to 1.50 percent from March 2016.
The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to
accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers
required by international authorities.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Eric Meijer)