OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian banks expect household loan demand to be unchanged in the fourth quarter, a quarterly survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

"Banks reported somewhat tighter credit standards for households in Q3...The economic outlook in particular has contributed to the tightening," the central bank said.

"Tighter credit standards, both for enterprises as a whole and for commercial property enterprises in particular, are expected in Q4," it said.

Household credit demand fell sligthly in the third quarter, while unchanged demand had been expected. Corporate credit demand was unchanged, the central bank said. In the fourth quarter, banks expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.

Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)