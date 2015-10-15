OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian banks expect household
loan demand to be unchanged in the fourth quarter, a quarterly
survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
"Banks reported somewhat tighter credit standards for
households in Q3...The economic outlook in particular has
contributed to the tightening," the central bank said.
"Tighter credit standards, both for enterprises as a whole
and for commercial property enterprises in particular, are
expected in Q4," it said.
Household credit demand fell sligthly in the third quarter,
while unchanged demand had been expected. Corporate credit
demand was unchanged, the central bank said. In the fourth
quarter, banks expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea,
Danske Bank and Handelsbanken.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)