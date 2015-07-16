OSLO, July 16 Norwegian banks expect household
lending margins to fall further in the third quarter while
household loan demand is seen unchanged, a quarterly survey from
the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
"Banks expect tighter credit standards in Q3, particularly
for first-home mortgages, pointing to the economic outlook, risk
appetite and capital adequacy as explanatory factors," the
central bank said.
"Tighter credit standards probably also reflect the
government regulation concerning lending requirements for new
residential mortgages that became effective on 1 July 2015," it
added.
Household credit demand rose in the second quarter and was
higher than expected while corporate credit demand was
unchanged, the central bank said. In the third quarter, banks
expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.
For corporate clients, banks expect a slight increase in
lending margins in the third quarter.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea,
Danske Bank and Handelsbanken.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)