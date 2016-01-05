BRIEF-Neutron Holdings files to say it raised about $12.5 mln in equity financing
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)
OSLO Jan 5 The sharp fall in oil prices in the last 18 months will probably lead to rising lending losses at Norwegian banks, the country's financial regulator said in a letter released on Tuesday, urging each bank to consider increasing their loan loss provisions.
The price of North Sea crude, a key Norwegian export, has fallen by around 67 percent since mid-2014. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 7 The acquisition of STX France by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri it is a first step that will pave the way for further consolidation of the industry in Europe, the chairman of the Italian group said on Friday.