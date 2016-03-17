Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
OSLO, March 17 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks following a recent hike, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.
In June the ministry decided that banks must hold a countercyclical buffer of 1.5 percent from June 30 2016.
The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities.
Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.