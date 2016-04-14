(Repeats without changes to text)
OSLO, April 14 Credit demand from Norwegian
households and companies fell slightly in the first quarter of
2016 despite earlier expectations that it would remain
unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country's central bank
showed on Thursday.
"Banks report that credit demand from households and
non-financial enterprises was slightly lower," the central bank
said of the survey, which comprises the nine largest banks
operating in Norway.
Banks expect unchanged corporate credit demand in the second
quarter, it added.
Top banks operating in the Norwegian market include DNB
, Nordea, Danske Bank and
Handelsbanken.
