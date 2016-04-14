(Repeats without changes to text)

OSLO, April 14 Credit demand from Norwegian households and companies fell slightly in the first quarter of 2016 despite earlier expectations that it would remain unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

"Banks report that credit demand from households and non-financial enterprises was slightly lower," the central bank said of the survey, which comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway.

Banks expect unchanged corporate credit demand in the second quarter, it added.

Top banks operating in the Norwegian market include DNB , Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)