OSLO, June 8 Norwegian banks risk rising lending losses following a downturn in the economy triggered by the fall in oil prices, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Wednesday.

"The volume of loans from Norwegian banks to borrowers on repayment relief has risen of late. This was also seen during the banking crisis in Norway and after the international financial crisis," the FSA said in a statement.

"Even where borrowers are still able to pay interest on their debt, and the debt is therefore not classified as non-performing, banks must none the less evaluate the risk of loss on these loans and make the necessary loss provisions," it said.

The regulator said substantial overcapacity at many offshore services companies had resulted in a large number of mothballed vessels and that the value of banks' collateral had been substantially reduced as a result.

"There is a risk that historical loss and default figures understate true loss potentials," it added.

"It is important that banks provision sufficiently for loss on risky exposures, both on individual exposures and exposure groups," FSA Director General Morten Baltzersen said. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)