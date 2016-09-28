BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian banks will be allowed to apply the countercyclical buffer-levels of each host country when doing business within the European Economic Area, Norway's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The EEA consists of the European Union and Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.
Countercyclical buffers are requirements that are imposed on top of other capital demands a bank must meet.
The Norwegian buffer requirement is currently set at 1.5 percent, while most other countries have a lower demand, which means that the country's banks will often face less stiff requirements for their foreign business, the ministry said.
"This regulatory change means that Norwegian institutions should apply the countercyclical capital buffer set by other EEA countries for the part of the business done in each country," the ministry wrote.
In EEA countries that have not set a buffer, the Norwegian level will apply unless the ministry decides otherwise, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* RBI - limits on cash withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs - restoration of status quo ante
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA, BB/Negative/f) capital support needs have increased significantly as a result of substantial losses posted in the bank's end-2016 regulatory accounts. IBA's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view that the bank should continue to receive sufficient support from the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure it