OSLO, March 14 Norway's central bank will
outline its plans for additional capital buffers for the
nation's banks later this year, it said on Thursday.
Late last year, Norges Bank recommended the government force
banks to hold more capital and impose supplemental capital
requirements on the country's largest banks.
"The risk of financial imbalances suggests that banks should
increase their capital," Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen said
in a statement.
"A countercyclical capital buffer will give banks more
capital to draw on in an economic downturn."
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea and
Danske Bank.