OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) -

** The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's proposed minimum leverage ratio for banks is too low, Norway's FSA and the country's central bank said in a joint statement

** "In our opinion the proposed 3 percent minimum leverage ratio is too low to function as a credible backstop to risk based capital for Norwegian banks," the two said

** The regulators "recommended that the leverage ratio requirement is set to about 6 percent for Norwegian banks", they added

** "Norwegian banks have high leverage ratio levels. The weighted average by end of 2015 was 7.1 percent with a median of 9.3 percent using the Basel Committee definition of January 2014." (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)