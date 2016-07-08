OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) -
** The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's proposed
minimum leverage ratio for banks is too low, Norway's FSA and
the country's central bank said in a joint statement
** "In our opinion the proposed 3 percent minimum leverage
ratio is too low to function as a credible backstop to risk
based capital for Norwegian banks," the two said
** The regulators "recommended that the leverage ratio
requirement is set to about 6 percent for Norwegian banks", they
added
** "Norwegian banks have high leverage ratio levels. The
weighted average by end of 2015 was 7.1 percent with a median of
9.3 percent using the Basel Committee definition of January
2014."
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)