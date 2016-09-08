(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO, Sept 8 Norwegian banks should halt
mortgage lending to customers who own little or no equity, the
country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said as it
presented a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise
in housing prices.
Regulations should also limit a borrower's overall loans to
no more than five times gross annual income, it added.
A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's
Finance Ministry.
Norwegian housing prices are at record levels and have
accelerated in 2016 to a year-on-year growth rate of 9.1 percent
in August, triggering fears of a housing bubble.
Each bank is now allowed to deviate from so-called
loan-to-value requirements and other regulations in 10 percent
of mortgage applications. The FSA proposed that they should
barred from doing so in future.
If, however, the ministry decides that banks should be
allowed to deviate from the loan-to-value requirement, they
should only be allowed to do so in four percent of cases, the
FSA proposed.
The general loan-to-value requirement would remain at 85
percent. That means that someone wanting to buy a house costing
2 million Norwegian crowns ($245,694.21) has to put up 300,000
crowns of their own money to borrow 1.7 million.
In a separate letter, the Norwegian central bank said that
completely removing banks' ability to deviate from the rules
would have a significant effect on borrowing, but also warned of
potential negative consequences linked to economic
inefficiencies and wealth-distribution.
While the FSA's proposals were made at the request of the
Finance Ministry, they would probably be watered down in the
final version, Nordea Markets economist Erik Bruce said.
"We think we'll see some tightening of mortgage rules, but
nothing that will fundamentally change the housing market," he
added.
