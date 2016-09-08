(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, Sept 8 Norwegian banks should halt mortgage lending to customers who own little or no equity, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said as it presented a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise in housing prices.

Regulations should also limit a borrower's overall loans to no more than five times gross annual income, it added.

A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's Finance Ministry.

Norwegian housing prices are at record levels and have accelerated in 2016 to a year-on-year growth rate of 9.1 percent in August, triggering fears of a housing bubble.

Each bank is now allowed to deviate from so-called loan-to-value requirements and other regulations in 10 percent of mortgage applications. The FSA proposed that they should barred from doing so in future.

If, however, the ministry decides that banks should be allowed to deviate from the loan-to-value requirement, they should only be allowed to do so in four percent of cases, the FSA proposed.

The general loan-to-value requirement would remain at 85 percent. That means that someone wanting to buy a house costing 2 million Norwegian crowns ($245,694.21) has to put up 300,000 crowns of their own money to borrow 1.7 million.

In a separate letter, the Norwegian central bank said that completely removing banks' ability to deviate from the rules would have a significant effect on borrowing, but also warned of potential negative consequences linked to economic inefficiencies and wealth-distribution.

While the FSA's proposals were made at the request of the Finance Ministry, they would probably be watered down in the final version, Nordea Markets economist Erik Bruce said.

"We think we'll see some tightening of mortgage rules, but nothing that will fundamentally change the housing market," he added. ($1 = 8.1402 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Alister Doyle)