(Fixes date to Sept 8)
OSLO, Sept 8 Norwegian banks should halt
mortgage lending to customers who own little or no equity, the
country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said as it
presented a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise
in housing prices.
Regulations should also limit a borrower's overall loans to
no more than five times gross annual income, it added.
A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's
Finance Ministry.
Norwegian housing prices are at record levels and have
accelerated in 2016 to a year-on-year growth rate of 9.1 percent
in August, triggering fears of a housing bubble.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)