OSLO Nov 30 Norwegian banks should retain a significant part of their profits because of economic uncertainty, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's the FSA's assessment that banks, as a result of uncertainty regarding the economy, should safeguard their solidity by retaining a significant part of this year's profits," the agency's Director General Morten Baltzersen said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)