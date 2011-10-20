OSLO Oct 20 Norway's petroleum minister said on Thursday that oil companies might be permitted to explore in the central Barents Sea along Norway's frontier with Russia by 2015.

"We will work as quickly as possible," said Ola Borten Moe, citing administrative steps that remain before exploration licences can be awarded for the Arctic area.

Moe told Reuters that a licensing round in 2015, as proposed on Thursday by Norwegian Oil Industry Association Director General Gro Braekken, was "realistic".

Speaking at her association's annual conference, Braekken praised the government for beginning its own preliminary seismic survey programme of the waters this year and planning a formal environmental impact assessment for 2013.

"The government can thereby open the area in 2014," said Braekken, "and the first awards could possibly be made in the 23rd licensing round in 2015."

"In the Barents Sea we have common goals, and it could be that the timetable that Gro Braekken has in mind is realistic," said Moe, adding that it was also possible the impact assessment would uncover reasons to slow down.

The association represents oil companies and service providers that operate on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"We have to act now if we are to finish an impact assessment in time to have a licensing round in 2015," said Kristin Bremer Nebben, a spokeswoman for the association.

The jurisdiction of the central Barents Sea region was clarified earlier this year after 40 years of dispute between Norway and Russia.

Norwegian officials hope oil and gas discoveries there will offset a projected decline in production in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea. (Writing by Walter Gibbs)