STAVANGER, Norway Oct 12 Norway will probably wait until late 2013 or early 2014 before any new areas of the Barents Sea are opened up to oil and gas exploration, the country's Oil Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

"An opening of new Barents acreage must be approved by parliament. We expect that to come at the earliest in late 2013 or early in 2014," NPD chief Bente Nyland told a news conference.

Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second largest for gas. Oil production peaked in 2001 and has fallen since. In 2010 the Nordic country produced 1.8 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)